Weekend Reads: Does anything matter anymore in American politics, and more

Here are the ten must-read pieces this Sunday from around the world:

1. Does anything matter anymore in American politics, asks Susan B Glasser as Donald Trump hit all the wrong buttons in The New Yorker.

2. On a day when Indian economy experienced contraction for the fifth time in its post-independence history, shrinking by 23.9 per cent of the GDP in the April-June quarter, all people seemed to want to know was whether Rhea Chakraborty smokes weeds or not, points out Srijan Shukla in ThePrint.

3. In his article for The Wire, Farrukh Dhondy recounts the time when Charles Sobhraj - the serial killer - walked into his office.



4. With borders shut, carriers are trying novel ways to raise sales including delivering in-flight meals to people's doors. Angus Whitley documents how airlines are trying to survive in this COVID-era for Aljazeera.

5. South Asian immigrants face numerous challenges. With psychotherapy modelled on Western (white middle-class) families, help too is out of reach, writes Amanat Khullar for Scroll.

6. In her article for Washington Post, Payal Dhar draws up a list of some incredible immersive games that will help you slake your thirst for new adventure and experiences during these days of lockdown and isolation.

7. Now that we know remote work is possible and on a world scale, a new revolution is in the works and it's going to change everything, writes Rory Sutherland in The Spectator.



8. Disney+ has managed to turn Mulan, a whimsical and musical animated film, into a straight-faced, grown-up epic. But this expensive update adds nothing except empty bombast, writes David Sims for The Atlantic.

9. Silence is a powerful response. Sport is only now starting to explore its possibilities. What would the impact be if Premier League players followed the NBA's protest lead, asks Barney Ronay for The Guardian.



10. Scroll's Suhasini Patni takes a closer look at the books that have made the longlist of India's richest literature prize - the JCB Prize for Literature.