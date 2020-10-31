Weekend Reads: Who's better for Asia - Biden or Trump?

Here's a round-up of the ten must-read stories from around the world:

1. From security to trade, who sits in the White House matters a lot for Asia. How different will a Biden administration be from Trump's? The Straits Times takes a deep dive to see who's better for the region. Click here to read

2. America has long held itself up as the world’s leading democracy, but it has an equally long history of denying people the right to vote. The Guardian's Sam Levine on why 2020 US Election calls into question whether America is a democracy. Click here to read

3. In The Quint, Ronald W Pruessen talks about how the 2020 US Presidential Election compares to previous polls. Click here to read

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

4. AOC, the history-making congresswoman, on the challenges that loom no matter who wins the US Election is the cover story in Vanity Fair. Click here to read

5. The Scroll's Shoaib Daniyal elaborates why the BJP is milking memories of Balakot –and ignoring current Chinese aggression in Ladakh? Click here to read

6. Throughout the pandemic, the government and its scientific advisers have made constant predictions, projections and illustrations regarding the behaviour of COVID-19. Several major decisions were taken on the back of these data. But how are they holding up? In The Spectator, Tom Jefferson and Carl Heneghan put together ten worst COVID data failures so far. Click here to read

7. 100 years of Jamia Millia Islamia. The Hindustan Times' Fareeha Iftikhar with a riveting account of the institute with roots in our national struggle. Click here to read

A mobile post office of India Post deployed during COVID lockdown

8. In VICE, Bhavya Dore paints a glorious detail of India Post, the world’s largest postal network that kept the country running even amid the lockdown. Click here to read

Bulls-eye egg dosa

9. In the BBC, Meenakshi J on how the humble dosa, the go-to breakfast food for many South Indians, became the fast-food item to be eaten at just about any time, day and night. Click here to read

Netflix logo

10. Angela Watercutter on why The Queens Gambit is the No.1 Netflix show right now in the WIRED. Click here to read

