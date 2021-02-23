US COVID-19 deaths cross 5 lakh-mark, matching the toll of three wars

Baltimore: The COVID-19 death toll in the US has topped 5,00,000, a staggering number that all but matches the number of Americans killed in World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined.

The US recorded an estimated 4,05,000 deaths in World War II, 58,000 in the Vietnam War and 36,000 in the Korean War.

President Joe Biden held a sunset moment of silence and a candle-lighting ceremony at the White House on Monday and ordered American flags lowered at federal buildings for the next five days.

"We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow," Biden said. "We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic or a blur."

500,000 lives lost to COVID-19. It’s an unfathomable number, but each one represents a family that will never again be whole. To those who have lost loved ones: I know no words can numb the pain, but I hope you find some solace in knowing the nation grieves with you. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2021

Monday's grim milestone, as recorded by Johns Hopkins University, comes as states redouble efforts to get the coronavirus vaccine into arms after last week's winter weather closed clinics, slowed vaccine deliveries and forced tens of thousands of people to miss their shots.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, U.S., February 19, 2021. Reuters/Tom Brenner

Despite the rollout of vaccines since mid-December, a closely watched model from the University of Washington projects more than 5,89,000 dead by June 1.

The US toll is by far the highest reported in the world, accounting for 20 percent of the nearly 2.5 million coronavirus deaths globally, though the true numbers are thought to be significantly greater, in part because many cases were overlooked, especially early in the outbreak.

To heal, we must remember. pic.twitter.com/LVfAnRpHlW — President Biden (@POTUS) February 23, 2021

The first known deaths from the virus in the US were in early February 2020. It took four months to reach the first 1,00,000 deaths. The toll hit 2,00,000 in September and 3,00,000 in December, then took just over a month to go from 3,00,000 to 4,00,000 and another month to climb from 4,00,000 to 5,00,000.

Average daily deaths and cases have plummeted in the past few weeks. Virus deaths have fallen from more than 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of fewer than 1,900 per day.

But experts warn that dangerous variants could cause the trend to reverse itself. And some experts say not enough Americans have been inoculated yet for the vaccine to be making much of a difference.

Pallbearers carry the casket of Gregory Blanks, 50, who died from complications from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), to the plot where he will be buried next to his parents at San Felipe Community Cemetery in San Felipe, Texas, U.S., January 26, 2021. Reuters/Callaghan O'Hare

Instead, the drop-off in deaths and cases has been attributed to the passing of the holidays; the cold and bleak days of midwinter, when many people stay home; and better adherence to mask rules and social distancing.

Dr Ryan Stanton, an emergency room physician in Lexington, Kentucky, who has treated scores of COVID-19 patients, said he never thought the US deaths would be so high.

"I was one of those early ones that thought this may be something that may hit us for a couple months ... I definitely thought we would be done with it before we got into the fall. And I definitely didn't see it heading off into 2021," Stanton said.

Kristy Sourk, an intensive-care nurse at Hutchinson Regional Medical Centre in Hutchinson, Kansas, said she is encouraged by the declining caseload and progress in vaccinating people, but I know we are so far from over.

Snow, ice and weather-related power outages closed some vaccination sites and held up shipments across a large swath of the nation, including in the Deep South.

As a result, the seven-day rolling average of administered first doses fell by 20 per cent between February 14 and February 21, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The White House said about a third of the roughly 6 million vaccine doses delayed by bad weather were delivered over the weekend, with the rest expected to be delivered by mid-week, several days earlier than originally expected.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Andy Slavitt on Monday attributed the improved timeline to an all-out, round-the-clock effort over the weekend that included employees at one vaccine distributor working night shifts to pack vaccines.

More than 44 million Americans have received at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and about 1.6 million per day received either first or second dose over the past seven days, according to the CDC.

The nation's supply could expand significantly if health regulators approve a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine developed by drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

The company said it will be able to provide 20 million US doses by the end of March if it gets the green light, and would have capacity to provide 100 million vaccine doses to the US by the end of June.

That supply will help government officials reach the goal of having enough injections to vaccinate most adult Americans later this year. On a global scale, the company aims to produce 1 billion doses this year.

J&J disclosed the figures in written testimony ahead of a congressional hearing on Tuesday looking at the country's vaccine supply. White House officials cautioned last week that initial supplies of J&J's vaccine would be limited.

US health regulators are still reviewing the safety and effectiveness of the shot, and a decision to allow its emergency use is expected later this week.

J&J's vaccine would be the first in the US that requires only a single shot. The vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna require two doses spaced several weeks apart.