US focused on securing Kabul airport after chaos; Adviser says Biden 'stands by' withdrawal

Washington: The United States will focus on securing the Kabul airport and additional US forces will flow into the airport on Monday and Tuesday, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said, as people tried to flee a day after Taliban insurgents seized the Afghan capital.

The United States has temporarily halted all evacuation flights from Kabul to clear people who had converged on the airfield, a US defence official told Reuters, but did not say how long the pause would last.

The defence official said the United States intent was to get tens of thousands of at-risk Afghans who worked for the US government out of Afghanistan and was looking at temporarily housing them at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and Fort Bliss in Texas.

Biden “stands by” US withdrawal

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the failure of the Afghan military is to blame for the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan.

Sullivan said Monday that President Joe Biden didn't want the US to enter a third decade of conflict in Afghanistan and believed it was time for the Afghan army to defend the country two decades after billions of dollars of investment and training by the US.

But Sullivan said, we could not give them the will and ultimately they decided that they would not fight for Kabul.

He added that the worst-case scenario for the US would be to send thousands of troops to fight in a civil war when the Afghan army wasn't prepared to fight itself."

Sullivan says Biden faced bad choices on the subject. The president ultimately opted to bring US troops home and leave the Afghans to fight for themselves.

He says it's heartbreaking to see what's happening in Kabul but that Biden stands by his decision.

Sullivan spoke Monday on ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today.

Five killed in Kabul airport chaos

Five people were killed in chaos at Kabul airport on Monday, witnesses said, as people tried to flee after Taliban insurgents seized Kabul and declared the war against foreign and local forces over.

US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said that the US was focused intensively on securing the Kabul airport on Monday in order to continue civilian evacuation flights for American citizens in Afghanistan, Afghans who worked alongside the US over the past 20 years and for other particularly vulnerable Afghans.

A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

"The main focus of our efforts today are going to be getting that airport back up and running so the flights can continue," Finer told MSNBC.

Additional US forces will be flowing into the airport on Monday and Tuesday to provide security, he added.

Taliban insurgents took control of the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday following a rout of the US-backed Afghan army as foreign forces withdrew from Afghanistan.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP, PTI and IANS)