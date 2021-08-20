70 Indians, including Keralite, stranded in Kabul likely to be evacuated today

New Delhi: Amidst fears of attack on Indians in Kabul, rescue operations are on to safely evacuate the first batch of a 70-member Indian team who are now stranded in trouble-torn Afghanistan which came under the control of hardline Taliban forces.

The Indian plane, IAF C17 Globemaster, is kept ready at the Kabul airport for their evacuation. But the attempt to evacuate the first batch by the Indian Air Force did not succeed as many team members could not reach the airport on Thursday.

The team, which includes a Keralite, dropped their ride to the airport midway after getting the information that the flight was postponed. In order to avoid landing in the Taliban's custody, they later took a room at the hotel near the airport.

According to sources, they may fly to India on Friday.

In the wake of reports that the Taliban might unleash attacks against Indians, the operation to evacuate them was done in strict secrecy. It was the first attempt by the Air Force to rescue Indians, who do not have the patronage of the Indian Embassy as it has been shut as Kabul was set to fall to the Islamic hardliners.

×

The Air Force, the other day, had evacuated 150 Indians, including Embassy staffers and four journalists, from Afghanistan.

FEARFUL WAIT INDEED, SAYS STRANDED KERALITE

The Keralite member of the Indian team, on condition of anonymity, gave a first-hand account to Manorama on what had happened on Thursday.

"The officials of the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi divided us into three groups. I was included in the 70-member team for which the IAF had planned the first round of evacuation. The Ministry had deputed an Afghan person to help us. He went all the way up to the Airport to check whether there was a presence of Taliban forces on the roads. We embarked on airport travel after getting signal from him that there was no Taliban checking on the way.''

"We were asked by the ministry to stay in a hotel near the airport first. We were told that if asked by Taliban forces, they should tell them that they were going to the airport. The instruction was to keep the news of hotel stay strictly guarded. We kept our vehicle parked in an unnoticed area inside the hotel.

"On the way to the hotel, none checked their vehicles. We went into hiding inside the hotel for hours. We were asked by the ministry not to step out of our hotel rooms even if there was any checking by the Taliban.

"Later, we got the news of sporadic incidents of violence in many parts of Kabul. Many of the team members, who were supposed to fly to India along with us, got stuck at many places on their way to the airport. We were supposed to embark on our flight journey at 3 p.m. But even now, the fearful wait continues for safe landing in our homeland."