UK govt says seven people killed in crowd near Kabul airport

Reuters/AP
Published: August 22, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. Photo: Wakil Kohsar / AFP

London: Seven people in crowds near Kabul's international airport were killed amid chaos as thousands of people gathered trying to flee Afghanistan after Taliban Islamists took control, Sky News reported, citing Britain's Ministry of Defence.

According to Sky, the defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday that "conditions on the ground remain extremelychallenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible".The Ministry of Defence could not immediately be reached for comment.

The airport has been the focal point for thousands trying to flee the Taliban, who swept into Kabul a week ago after their lightning advance seized the country.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN NEWS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout