UK govt says seven people killed in crowd near Kabul airport

London: Seven people in crowds near Kabul's international airport were killed amid chaos as thousands of people gathered trying to flee Afghanistan after Taliban Islamists took control, Sky News reported, citing Britain's Ministry of Defence.

According to Sky, the defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday that "conditions on the ground remain extremelychallenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible".The Ministry of Defence could not immediately be reached for comment.

The airport has been the focal point for thousands trying to flee the Taliban, who swept into Kabul a week ago after their lightning advance seized the country.