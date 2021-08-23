‘Taliban stopped our vehicle en route to airport,’ Keralite recounts harrowing experience

New Delhi: After days of apprehension and uncertainty, Keralite Didil Parakandi is relieved to have finally reached India.

Didil, a native of Thalassery in Kannur, had been working in Kabul for nearly 10 years. Didil spoke to Manorama about his experience in the strife-torn Afghanistan in the past one week.

"As the fighting between Taliban and the Afghan forces intensified, the Embassy authorities in Kabul instructed Indians to return home. We made preparations to return home within a few days. But Taliban captured Kabul earlier than expected and with that, our trip home was in jeopardy,” he recounted.

"We became more anxious as we heard that Taliban groups were going door-to-door, carrying out checks on everyone including Indians. Some prepared themselves to hide in the water tanks at home, if Taliban insurgents were to come knocking.”

“We contacted the Union Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi and the NORKA Roots in Kerala. After days of communication, a way opened up for our return trip. Everyone left home on Thursday and we were taken to a hotel near the airport. Though we had hoped to fly back to India immediately, it did not happen. We stayed at the hotel till Saturday, without coming under the radar of Taliban.”

“Representatives of the central government were constantly in touch. They gave instructions via a WhatsApp group,” the Kannur native said.

“On Saturday morning, we were informed that the Indian Air Force plane had got approval to fly from Kabul. We were all very happy. But the Taliban stopped the vehicle on our way to the airport and took us to a nearby police station. We were terrified. We were let off only after all our documents were checked. We heaved a sigh of relief. Finally, the moment that we were waiting for had arrived - we flew to India,” the Keralite recounted.