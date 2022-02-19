Ukraine rebels order troop mobilisation amid invasion fears

Published: February 19, 2022 12:51 PM IST
Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces talks with a local resident outside of a kindergarten, which, according to Ukraine's military officials, was damaged by shelling, in Stanytsia Luhanska, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, February 17, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria

Kyiv: A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilisation amid growing invasion fears.

Denis Pushilin, the head of the pro-Russian separatist government in the Donetsk region, released a statement Saturday announcing a full troop mobilisation and urging reservists to show up at military enlistment offices.

The move comes amid a spike in violence along the line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels in the region in recent days that fueled Western fears that Moscow could use it as a pretext for an invasion.

On Friday, separatist authorities in Donetsk and Luhansk announced a mass evacuation of women, children and the elderly to neighbouring Russia. Shortly after the evacuation effort started, several explosions hit the rebel-controlled areas.

The separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine erupted in 2014 and has killed over 14,000 people.

