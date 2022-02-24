West must end its reliance on Russian oil and gas: British PM

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Western

"inaction or underreaction" in response to Russia invading Ukraine would have unthinkable consequences, a spokeswoman for his office said on Thursday.

Johnson held calls with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere and Germany's Scholz to discuss sanctions after Russian forces invaded Ukraine in a massed assault by land, sea and air."Prime Minister (Johnson) underscored that western inaction or under-reaction would have unthinkable consequences.

The leaders agreed to stay in close contact and to discuss our response further in this afternoon's meeting of G7 leaders," a Downing Street spokeswoman said in a statement.

UK vows massive sanctions

PM Johnson said Britain and its allies would unleash a massive package of economic sanctions to hobble the Russian economy.

"Today, in concert with our allies, we will agree a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy," Johnson said in a televised address.

He said the West must end its reliance on Russian oil and gas which had given Russian President Vladimir Putin a grip over Western politics. "Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically,

economically, and eventually military, this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure."

"I don't believe that the Russian dictator will ever subdue the national feeling of the Ukrainians and their passionate belief that their country should be free," he said.