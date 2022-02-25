Putin calls on Ukrainian military to seize power to better negotiate with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Ukrainian military to seize power in their country on Friday, a day after Moscow launched an invasion of its southern neighbour.

"I once again appeal to the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine: do not allow neo-Nazis and (Ukrainian radical nationalists) to use your children, wives and elders as human shields," Putin said at a televised meeting with Russia's security council.

"Take power into your own hands, it will be easier for us to reach agreement."

Putin added that Russian servicemen in Ukraine were acting "bravely, professionally and heroically."
