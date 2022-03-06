Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian rockets had completely destroyed the civilian airport of the central-western region capital of Vinnytsia on Sunday.

Earlier the authorities said emergency services were working to put out fires at the airport caused by the rocket strikes.

He also said Russia was preparing to bombard another southern city, Odessa.



The World Health Organization said there had been several attacks on Ukrainian healthcare facilities during the conflict.

The attacks caused deaths and injuries, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a Twitter message, but gave no details.

Meanwhile, residents of some Ukrainian towns and cities occupied by Russian forces took to the streets in protest, Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Sunday, the 11th day of Russia's campaign.

In the southern city of Nova Kakhovka, about 2,000 people showed their opposition to the invasion by waving Ukrainian flags and calling on Russian forces to leave, the agency said, citing local witnesses.

A similar protest numbering several hundred was also held on Sunday in the town of Kalachanka, it said. Protests with several thousand participants were also held in the cities of Berdyansk and Melitopol over the past week.