Queen to be interred at St George Chapel in two weeks

London: Queen Elizabeth breathed her last at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland, witnessed by the royal family members.

The nation is mourning the passing away of an era in British history. The death day of the Queen will be known as D-Day in the UK.

The funeral proceedings will start today. After bringing the body of the Queen to London, it will be laid at Westminster Hall for four days for the public to pay homage. This hall is the oldest part of Westminster Palace.



The last time a body was laid here for the public to pay homage was in 2002, when the Queen’s mother had passed away.

Nearly two-and-a-half lakh people had then converged to pay their last respects. The wooden roof of Westminster Hall was built in the 11th century.

The coffin containing the body of the Queen will be placed on a platform atop the floor of the hall. Soldiers will guard each corner of this platform.

The soldiers and royal family members will escort the body from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The public can witness the funeral procession from the flanks of the streets.

The procession will be broadcast live on big screens at the royal parks in London. The funeral palanquin will be draped with the royal flag.

Above it, the crown, the baton, and the orb with a cross sign will be placed, post which the public will be allowed inside the hall.

The funeral proceedings of the Queen inside the Westminster Abbey are expected to complete in two weeks. BBC reported that this has to be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

The coronation of the kings and queens is held at the church at Westminster Abbey. The coronation of Queen Elizabeth in 1953 and her marriage in 1947 with Prince Philip were held here.

Since the 18th century, no funeral of any king or Queen was held here till 2002, when the funeral of the Queen’s mother was held. The body of the Queen will be brought in the state gun carriage of the Royal Navy to Abbey.

This was last brought out for the funeral of Lord Mountbatten in 1979. A total of 142 Navy men will pull this carriage. All elders in the royal family, including the new king, will be part of this procession.

The body will be taken to Wellington Arch in Hyde Park Corner from Westminster Abbey. Then the final journey to St George Chapel at Windsor Castle will take place.

It is at St George Chapel that the baptism, marriage, and funeral of the royal family members are held.

It was here that the marriage ceremonies of Prince Harry and Meghan were held. The funeral function of the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, was also held here.

BBC reported that the Queen would be finally laid to rest at the cemetery of the royal family at St George Chapel.