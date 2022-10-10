Avoid travel to Ukraine, says Indian Embassy amid conflict escalation

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Monday advised Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine in view of the conflict escalation.

The embassy also asked Indians in that country to keep the mission informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine.

"In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine," the embassy said.

"They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian Government and local authorities," it said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has intensified with Moscow carrying out retaliatory missile strikes targeting various Ukrainian cities in response to a huge blast in Crimea on Saturday.

"Indian nationals are requested to keep the embassy informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the embassy to reach out to them, where required," the embassy said.

Russia has carried out a series of missile strikes targeting key cities across Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv which is being seen as the most intense attack in the last few months.

The blast in Russia-controlled Crimea damaged the key bridge. Moscow has accused Kyiv of the blast.