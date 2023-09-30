Indian High Commissioner to UK prevented from entering gurudwara in Scotland

The Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom was on Friday prevented from entering a gurudwara in Scotland. According to sources, Vikram Doraiswami, the Indian High Commissioner to the UK, was stopped by some radical British Sikh activists.

He had a planned meeting with the Gurudwara committee at the Glasgow Gurudwara.

When he reached there, he was stopped from entering the Gurudwara by Khalistan supporters who said he was 'not welcome'.

Doraiswami had visited the Scottish Parliament and interacted with the Indian diaspora during his Scotland visit which commenced on September 29. He also visited a Hindu temple in Glasgow.

The incident comes in the back of the stand-off between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Tensions flared between India and Canada following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's explosive allegations of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar on his country's soil. India had designated Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India angrily rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.