Israeli TV host's sister executed while hiding from Hamas

The 27-year-old sister of a popular TV host Ma'ayan Adam in Israel was executed by the Hamas at a trance music festival near the Gaza strip on Monday.

Ma'yan's sister Mapal was shot dead while she was hiding underneath a truck from the Hamas gunmen who invaded the festival. Mapal's boyfriend who was beside her at the time narrowly escaped death with gunshot wounds.

Ma’ayan Adam, a well-known television host in Israel, recognised for her appearances on 'Dancing With The Stars' shared the news with her 300,000 followers on Instagram .

She also shared the last photograph on Mapal's phone, captured from her hiding place under the truck.

The Israeli government promised Monday to hunt down Hamas fighters and to punish the Gaza Strip following a surprise weekend attack killed more than 1,500 people in Israel, including at least 260 at the crowded music festival that became the scene of one of the country's worst civilian massacres.