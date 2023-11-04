Israeli strike at Gaza school claims 15 lives; fierce fighting continues amid calls for peace

Gaza: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 15 people were killed on Saturday when Israel struck a United Nations school where thousands of displaced Palestinians were sheltering. Israel's unrelenting offensive against Hamas battled on into its fifth week with no sign of slowing, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Arab foreign ministers in search of a diplomatic opening to ease the crisis.



"The massacre at the Al-Fakhura school committed by the occupation (Israel) this morning left 15 martyrs and 70 wounded," ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said at a press conference. The ministry had earlier said that 12 people had been killed and 54 wounded.

There was no immediate comment from Israel, and AFP was unable to independently confirm the toll. There was also no immediate comment from the UN aid agency supporting Palestinian refugees, UNRWA. On Thursday, UNRWA said that four its schools in the Gaza Strip housing people displaced by the war had been damaged by bombings.

Washington's top envoy arrived in Jordan for talks with five of his counterparts one day after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuffed his call for a "humanitarian pause" to allow aid into Gaza. The Israeli army said its troops had launched an operation in southern Gaza overnight after deadly strikes hit an ambulance convoy and a school-turned-refugee shelter in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Israeli forces have encircled Gaza's largest city, trying to crush Hamas in retaliation for the October 7 raids into Israel that officials say killed around 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

On Saturday, the Israeli military said it had come under attack several times from Hamas "tunnel shafts and military compounds" in northern Gaza and had killed many "terrorists" and destroyed three observation posts. Hamas said it had hit an Israeli convoy with mortars.

Palestinian rescuers remove a body from under the rubble of a collapsed building following the Israeli bombardment of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip . Photo: AFP

The health ministry in Gaza, which is run by Hamas, says more than 9,200 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.

Targeted raid

Ambulance teams rushed into the debris-littered building to aid the wounded and remove the dead. Stunned onlookers wept and wandered the scene with their hands clasped on their heads in horror.

A long row of washing still hung from windows on the building's first storey, evidence the school had become a temporary home for some of the hundreds of thousands displaced by the war.

Palestinian search through the rubble of a collapsed building looking for victims and survivors following a strike by the Israeli military on Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: AFP

The Israeli military describes Gaza City as "the centre of the Hamas terror organisation" and says it is targeting militants, weapons stores, tunnel complexes and command centres. Overnight, Israeli ground forces launched "a targeted raid" to map tunnels and clear explosive traps in southern Gaza, where it has struck before but rarely sent in troops, the military said.

"The troops encountered a terrorist cell exiting a tunnel shaft. In response, the troops fired shells toward the terrorists and killed them," it said.

Israel says it has struck 12,000 targets across the Palestinian territory since October 7, one of the fiercest bombing campaigns in recent memory. The army on Saturday sent text messages to Gazans saying the territory's main north-south road would be open for three hours in the afternoon so people could evacuate.

Calls for peace

A key focus of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Israel visit on Friday was to convince Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to enact "humanitarian pauses", which the United States believes could help secure the release of roughly 240 hostages thought to be in Hamas captivity and to allow aid to be distributed to Gaza's beleaguered population.

Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu said later, however, that he would not agree to a "temporary truce" with Hamas until the Islamist group releases the hostages.

Washington has deployed a powerful fleet in the eastern Mediterranean and hopes that it has deterred Hezbollah, the heavily armed Iranian-backed faction in Lebanon from a full-scale attack on Israel, but border clashes continue.

The Israeli military said Saturday it had struck "two terrorist cells" and a Hezbollah post in response to attempted firing from Lebanon. Saturday's six-nation talks are also likely to touch on the question of Gaza's future beyond the war.

The United States has renewed calls for the creation of a Palestinian state, but few expect success now after decades of failed international efforts to find a "two state solution". Netanyahu has spent decades opposing that vision, and it is unclear what appetite shocked and grieving Israelis will have for reconciliation or concessions. The United States has also urged the Palestinian Authority, which ceded power in Gaza to Hamas more than 15 years ago, to retake control. A representative of the Palestinian Authority led by president Mahmud Abbas will also attend the meeting in Amman.