Israel suffers labour shortage amid war, moves to replace Palestinians with 1 lakh Indians

The Israel-Hamas war has set off an unexpected labour crisis in the Israeli construction sector. According to a report by VOA news, the country's construction sector has asked the government to allow companies to hire up to 1,00,000 workers from India to replace 90,000 Palestinians who lost their work permits since the start of the war.

Israeli Builders Association Vice-President Haim Feiglin told VOA News that they were in negotiations with India in this regard and currently waiting for a decision from the Israeli authorities for further approval.

According to Feiglin, Palestinians account for 25 per cent of the workforce employed by the Israeli construction industry. Of which, around 10 per cent of the Palestinian workers are from Gaza, while the rest are from the West Bank.

Since Hamas gunmen killed 1,400 people and took some 240 hostages in an October 7 cross-border raid, Israel has pounded Gaza from the air and used ground troops to divide the coastal enclave in two.

The Israeli bombardment has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians, around 40% of them children, according to counts by health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza.