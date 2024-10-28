Onmanorama Explains | The Kamala vs Trump story so far – issues and people

There has been no dearth of drama in the US presidential elections over the years, and it is not different in the latest race, either. From what looked like a cold contest between two white American old men, the 2024 US presidential bid has turned out to be one of the most dramatic in that country’s history, with the sharply contrasting profiles of the key opponents.

The 2024 presidential bid began as a rerun of the 2020 race between Joe Biden, the sitting president, and Donald J Trump, the former president. However, the familiar script saw a twist in July when then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden stepped down from the race following his uninspiring performance in the first presidential debate between the candidates.

In no time after he quit the race, Biden endorsed the candidature of his vice president, Kamala Harris, and since then, it has been a head-to-head contest. In Harris, the Democrats have a black woman of South Asian origin as their candidate. While the 60-year-old Harris’ entry as the Democratic nominee was the most dramatic event in the party’s campaign this election, the Trump campaign had a moment of shock when the former president survived an assassination bid on July 13 during a rally at Butler, Pennsylvania. Later, on September 15, he survived another alleged assassination attempt while golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Pre-poll surveys conducted by various agencies have been projecting a neck-and-neck run in the election, which is being fought on a wide range of issues such as the state of the economy, immigration and abortion. The candidates on the fray include Cornel West, the American philosopher and theologian who contests as an independent, and Jill Stein, the physician and activist from the Green Party. Though none of the third-party or independent nominees commands significant support in the polls, it is believed that the votes they poll could be influential in an extremely tight contest.

The election result—decided on the unique electoral college method—will depend heavily on seven swing or battleground states, where the people’s mandate could go either way, unlike the remaining 43 states and Washington, DC, which have historically leaned strongly towards one of the two major parties.

The swing states in the election are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. No wonder candidates focus on issues that matter most to voters in the swing states and spend more money and time there.

Economy

Harris is promising an “opportunity economy” that will focus on middle-class voters. Her proposals include a 28 per cent corporate tax, a ban on food price-gouging, home buyer tax credits, and increased housing supply.

Trump, on the other hand, has promised to extend the $1.7 trillion in tax cuts for corporates and individuals. The law he enacted in this regard in 2017 will expire next year. He also wants to slap up to 60 per cent tariff on Chinese imports and a 10-20 per cent levies on imports from other parts of the world. Trump has also promised to secure domestic manufacturing jobs by penalising companies that move operations abroad.

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris. Photo: Reuters

Abortion

Reproductive rights are at the centre of Harris' campaign. She has vowed to use Congress to ensure nationwide access to the right to abortion -- a right that was overturned by a Supreme Court verdict. Trump has taken a moderate stance on the issue without alienating his supporters who are socially conservatives.

Immigration

As in in his previous campaigns, Trump has promised to deport illegal immigrants. He believes that certain foreign people landing in the US poison the blood of the country. He has blamed the Democratic regime for the surge of illegal immigration in recent years. Harris, meanwhile, has promised to rein in border crossings and strengthen asylum measures. She said criminal charges for undocumented entrants will be made stronger.

Gaza and Ukraine

Harris, following the Biden administration's stance, is calling for an end at the conflict in Gaza and release of hostages held by Hamas. She has also peldged unwavering support for Israel's security. On Ukraine-Russia war, she has condemned Russia's invasion as crimes against humanity.

Trump's Republican Party has promised to stand with Israel and restore peace in Middle East. He has not made any clear plan for de-escalating the tension in the Gaza region. Trump earlier called for a more isolationist stand to the Russia-Ukriane war. He, however, recently met Ukraine Presient Volodomyr Zelenskyy and pledged support.

The campaign teams

The Kamala camp is led by a host of Democratic veterans, including her running mate Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota. Her core team includes former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon, her husband and former corporate lawyer Doug Emhoff, senior advisor David Plouffe and former President Barack Obama.

The Trump team consists of his running mate JD vance, the senator from Ohio, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, Republican party co-chair and Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, his sons Eric and Donald Trump Jnr and senior advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles. The Trump campaign got a fillip recently when Robert F kennedy Jr, the nephew of former president john F Kennedy ended his independent campaign and endorsed Trump.

Celebs on the campaign trail

The celebrities who have endorsed Harris for presidency include singer Taylor Swift, actor Julia Roberts, pop star Lizzo, singer-dancer Usher, rapper Eminem, actor-filmmaker Tylor Perry, host-TV producer Oprah Winfrey and singer Beyonce.

Those who have extended support to Trump include singer Jason Aldean, actor Zachary Levi, singer Lee Greenwood and billionaire businessman Elon Musk.