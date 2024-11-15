US President-elect Donald Trump promises to end Russia-Ukraine war

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump said his administration will focus on ending the Russia-Ukraine war and bringing peace to the Middle East on Thursday. This was his first major speech and public appearance after his electoral victory in the November 5 presidential elections.

"We're going to work on the Middle East, and we're going to work very hard on Russia and Ukraine. It's got to stop," Trump said during a gala for the America First Policy Institute held at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

"Russia and Ukraine's got to stop. I saw a report today. Thousands of people over the last three days were killed. Thousands and thousands of people were killed. They happened to be soldiers, but whether they're soldiers or they're people sitting in towns, we're going to work it," he added.

The President-elect has consistently said his priority is to end the war and stem what he characterises as a drain on US resources in the form of military aid to Ukraine, reported PTI.