Washington: In the crucial diplomatic meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the US president announced that his administration has approved the extradition of the 26/11 Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India. The US president announced that India and his nation will be working together like "never before" to confront the threat of radical Islamic terror across the world.

"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved extradition of one of the very evil people of the world," he said, referring to the extradition of 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana to India.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, is currently lodged at a metropolitan detention centre in Los Angeles. He is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks. A total of 175 people were killed over 300 were injured in the terror attacks plotted by 10-members of Lashkar-e-Taiba on November 26, 2008 in Mumbai. In November 2012, Ajmal Amir Kasab, the lone surviving gunman among the Pakistani group, was hanged to death in Yerawada Jail in Pune. According to the probe team, Rana was aware of the Mumbai terror attack at multiple locations and was in contact with the terrorist groups and their leaders in Pakistan.

The extradition of Rana was cleared by the US Supreme Court in January as it rejected his review petition in the case.

Addressing the media after holding talks with Modi, Trump confirmed his decision to take a big leap in broad-basing their strategic ties in several critical areas. He announced that Washington is paving the way to provide New Delhi with F-35 fighter jets as part of increasing military supplies by billions of dollars.

Trump said there is a "special bond" between the world's oldest and largest democracies and both sides decided to shore up cooperation in diverse areas such as energy, critical technologies and connectivity.

"Starting this year, we will be increasing military sales to India by many billions of dollars. We are also paving the way to ultimately provide India with F-35 stealth fighters," Trump said at a joint press conference with Modi.

The counterparts reached an agreement on energy that will make the US a leading supplier of oil and gas to India. On the contentious issue of tariff, the US president said Washington wants a level playing field.

Talking about the ambitious India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, Trump said both sides agreed to work to help build one of "greatest trade routes" in history globally.

In a major move, Modi told Trump that his government will be reforming its laws to welcome US nuclear technologies into the Indian market. In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi said cooperation between India and the US can shape a better world. A defence cooperation framework will be prepared for next decade, he said.

Earlier, Trump welcomed Modi with a long handshake and a warm hug at his at his Oval Office in the White House, while describing the prime minister as a "great friend" for a long time.

The two leaders made brief statements to the media and answered a number of questions before settling down for the crucial talks, hours after the American President announced a new reciprocal tariff policy for all the trading partners of the US.

"We are going to work with India also. We have separate big trade deals to announce in the very near future," Trump said while talking about his administration's trade policy.

"We are going to make some wonderful trade deals for India and for the US," he said, replying to a question.

In his remarks, Modi congratulated Trump for becoming the president for a second term and recalled the upward trajectory of India-US relations during the American leader's first stint at the White House.

"I firmly believe that in your second term, we will work with more speed. President Trump always keeps the national interest of the US supreme and like him, I also keep the national interest of India at top of everything else," Modi added.

Before meeting Trump, Prime Minister Modi held separate talks with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, billionaire Elon Musk and Republican leader Vivek Ramaswamy.