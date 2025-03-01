Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's White House visit turned sour after a verbal spat with US President Donald Trump. During the clash, played out in front of US and international media, Trump and Vice President JD Vance shouted at Zelensky, accusing him of not being "thankful" and refusing to accept their proposed truce terms.

"You don't have the cards right now," Trump said. "You're either going to make a deal, or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out, and I don't think it's going to be pretty."

Zelensky departed shortly after, with Trump posting on social media that "he can come back when he is ready for peace."

The meltdown came after Trump said Ukraine would have to make "compromises" in a truce with Russia, which has occupied swaths of the country.

Zelensky said there should be "no compromises with a killer on our territory." After he pointed out that previous Western-backed peace efforts had failed to deter Russian aggression, Vance interrupted and called him "disrespectful." The session then boiled over into Trump and Vance loudly berating the Ukrainian leader. He sat in evident discomfort as his hosts talked over him.

Trump has alarmed Kyiv and European allies with his abrupt U-turn in US policy, casting himself as a mediator between Putin and Zelensky and refusing to condemn the Russian invasion. He said in the Oval Office that he had "spoken on numerous occasions" to Putin more than has been publicly reported.

The US President told journalists that Zelensky was "overplaying his hand" and should agree to end fighting "immediately." Zelensky, however, refused to apologise, telling Fox News, "I'm not sure that we did something bad." He did, however, say he wished the exchange had not occurred in front of reporters.

Mending relations

Zelensky said he believed Kyiv's relationship with the United States could be salvaged. "Of course", the relationship between the wartime allies can be fixed, Zelensky told Fox News, adding that he does not want to lose the United States as a partner- while saying he wants Trump to be "really more on our side."