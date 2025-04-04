Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had no plans to talk after a visit to Washington by Putin's investment envoy as wider negotiations over a ceasefire in Ukraine appeared stalled, the Kremlin said.

NBC News reported on Thursday that Trump's inner circle is advising him not to speak to Putin again until the Russian leader commits to a full ceasefire in Ukraine, something Putin has said he is open to in principle, but only if a long list of conditions are met.

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's investment envoy, said on Thursday that he saw a "positive dynamic" in relations between Moscow and Washington after holding two days of meetings in Washington, but said more meetings were needed to sort out differences. His visit came as a US-brokered agreement for Russia and Ukraine to stop striking each other's energy infrastructure appeared to be faltering, with Moscow and Kyiv repeatedly accusing each other of violating it. Reuters could not verify to what extent it was being respected.

Asked on Friday whether Putin and Trump would now speak by phone, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters: "No, there are no plans for the next few days. There is nothing in the schedule for now."

Peskov said Dmitriev's visit was a cause for 'cautious optimism', however. He also echoed Dmitriev's comments that Russia could engage in talks around security guarantees for Ukraine, although he said the subject was very complex.

The two sides have engaged in a flurry of diplomacy over Ukraine since Trump returned to office in January, promising a quick end to the conflict and a restoration of ties with Russia. But Russia this week said it could not accept U.S. proposals on Ukraine, 'in their current form', because they did not address core issues that Moscow says are at the root of the conflict.

Trump previously said he was 'pissed off' with Putin due to remarks he had made about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump has spoken of imposing sanctions on countries that buy Russian oil if he feels Moscow is blocking a peace deal on Ukraine. In an announcement of global tariffs on Thursday, he did include Russia, which is already heavily sanctioned.