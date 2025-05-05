Shrouded in secrecy — that’s perhaps the most fitting description of the conclave that elects the next leader of the global Catholic Church, the 267th successor to Saint Peter. But where does this decision take place? And how exactly is the new Pope chosen?

The word “conclave” comes from the Latin com (together) and clavis (key), meaning “locked together.” The tradition of holding a conclave began in the 13th century. Before that, Popes were elected by clergy and deacons.

A turning point came in 1271 during the deadlocked election of Pope Gregory X. After two years, nine months, and two days without a result, the cardinals were locked in to force a decision — giving rise to the term conclave, symbolizing being locked in with a key. Since then, secrecy has become central to papal elections.

When and Where Does the Conclave Happen?

The conclave must begin no earlier than 15 days and no later than 20 days after the Pope's death. While any baptised Catholic male can technically become Pope, only cardinals have been elected since 1378. The voting takes place in the Sistine Chapel, located inside the Apostolic Palace in Vatican City.

Sistine Chapel Dimensions

Length: 40 meters

Width: 13 meters

Height: 21 meters

Built between 1473 and 1481, the chapel is famed for its frescoes by Michelangelo, Botticelli, Perugino, and others. It has served as the venue for conclaves since the death of Pope Sixtus IV.

Secrecy and security

The cardinals stay at Casa Santa Marta, a guest house with 120 rooms inside Vatican City. Room 201 is reserved for the new Pope.

Before the conclave begins

Cardinals take an oath of secrecy. All communication devices are confiscated and sealed. No phones, newspapers, TVs, or computers are allowed. Surveillance and jamming devices ensure no leaks occur.

The voting process

Only cardinals under 80 years old are eligible to vote. Of 252 cardinals, 135 are under 80 — with 133 expected to vote.

Key voting rules

A two-thirds majority (at least 89 votes) is required.

Voting is done in Latin on folded ballot papers.

Cardinals cannot vote for themselves.

Voting is anonymous, with deliberate handwriting variations.

Three cardinals assist with counting and support for ill cardinals.

After each vote

Ballots are stitched together and burned.

Black smoke = No Pope.

White smoke = Pope elected.

What happens after a pope is elected?

The Dean asks the chosen cardinal: "Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?" If accepted, he becomes Pope immediately and chooses a papal name. He is taken to the Room of Tears to dress in his new papal vestments. The Cardinal Dean then announces from St. Peter’s Basilica: “Habemus Papam” — “We have a Pope.”

The new Pope steps onto the balcony to greet the world, marking the start of his papacy from the Chair of Saint Peter.