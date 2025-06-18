Senior Congress leader PJ Francis passes away at 88
Alappuzha: Senior Congress leader and former MLA P J Francis passed away on Wednesday at his residence near Convent Junction, Alappuzha. He was 88.
Francis was best known for his remarkable victory over veteran CPM leader and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan in the 1996 Kerala Assembly elections from the Mararikulam constituency. His win remains a notable moment in Kerala’s political history.
Further details regarding the funeral are awaited.
