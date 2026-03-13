Iran has allowed two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported on Friday, citing four sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Separately, a crude oil tanker carrying Saudi Arabian oil is expected to arrive in India on Saturday after sailing through the strait around March 1, according to two of the sources and data from Lloyd's List Intelligence.

If confirmed, the development could help ease concerns over cooking gas supplies in India, which have come under pressure due to disruptions in energy shipments through the strategic waterway.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has affected the movement of crude oil and petroleum products following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz- a key maritime route between Iran and Oman that serves as one of the world's most important energy transit corridors.

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This narrow 50-mile waterway linking the Gulf to the Arabian Sea carries nearly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments. India relies heavily on imports, sourcing about 88 per cent of its crude oil, 50 per cent of its LNG requirements and 60 per cent of its LPG demand, much of which passes through the strait.