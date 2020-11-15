Malayalam
WED DEC 23, 2020 2:25 PM IST
News
News Brake
Entertainment
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment
November 15, 2020
'Soorarai Pottru' review: The Suriya-starrer breaks gender stereotypes, caste and class barriers
Ajish Jimmy George
Entertainment
October 15, 2020
'Halal Love Story' movie review: A stunning experience....
Gopika KP
Entertainment
October 04, 2020
'Serious Men' review: a pensive view of India's inequalities
Ajish Jimmy George
Entertainment
August 28, 2020
Mahesh Narayan about C U Soon, association with Fahadh Faasil.
Sruthi Menon
Entertainment
August 17, 2020
Job Kurian on his latest song 'Kaalam' and 'Hope Project'
Gopika KP
Entertainment
July 25, 2020
Dil Bechara review: Sushant offers vigour in an otherwise dull movie
Sruthi Menon
Entertainment
July 03, 2020
Movie Review Podcast | 'Sufiyum Sujathayum' is a mystical tale lost in transition
Our Correspondent
Entertainment
June 19, 2020
Penguin Podcast Movie Review: Stellar perfomance by Keerthy Suresh
Ajish Jimmy George
Entertainment
June 09, 2020
'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hain' Podcast Review | Compelling, but ends clumsily
Our Correspondent
Entertainment
May 29, 2020
Ponmagal Vandhal review: This Jyothika starrer is more about 'why' than 'how'
Our Correspondent
Entertainment
November 16, 2019
Dileep's Jack and Daniel review: Old spirit in an older bottle
Onmanorama Staff
Entertainment
November 16, 2019
Helen movie review: Strong dose of Anna Ben
Onmanorama Staff
