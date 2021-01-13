Master review: Vijay starrer is complete entertainer

The entire lockdown period when asked about Vijay's Master, we said “I am waiting”

And the song 'Vaathi coming' kept our hopes of its theatre release alive.

Finally, Master is here on the big screens and this Vaathi is going to rule the box office this festive season.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie is a complete entertainer. If you have seen Lokesh's earlier film Kaithi, you already know that this movie is going to be action-packed.

But then this is also a Vijay film, so there are the heart-thumping music and dance too.

It is indeed a festive treat for Vijay fans as there are several references from his old hit movies.

Vijay plays the role of a cool, alcoholic college teacher named – JD.

He gets temporarily suspended from work and takes up a job at a juvenile correctional facility.

Now, this juvenile home is the power centre of the villain, Bhavani, played by Vijay Sethupathi.

The excellent actor that Sethupathi is, he pulls off the role with ease.

In split seconds, you can see him changing from comedy to a murderous villain.

The war between Vijay and Sethupathi is what the movie is about. It is thrilling to watch the two Vijays fight it out on the big screen.

In fact, the duo takes up so much space in the film that other actors like Malavika Mohanan and Andrea do not get much importance.

Usually, in mass movies like this, there is always a sidekick with the main actor, but Lokesh decided to do away with this in Master and for good. So we don't have to put up with comedy made for the sake of comedy.

As the movie comes for a close we wish there were more direct confrontational scenes between Vijay and Sethupathi.

Tararar...