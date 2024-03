In this episode of Start Action Cut, Jayan Menon, the chief of buro of Malayala Manorama in Kozhikode, who broke the news of the ivory smuggling in the Idamalayar forests in Kerala, in a discussion with Aswin and Padmakumar, is analysing the missing links and episodes of the real events comparing them with the web series 'Poacher' created by Richie Mehta and starring, Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in the lead.