In this episode of Start Action Cut, Aswin, Sajesh and Padmakumar are discussing the Hindi movie 'Laapataa Ladies' written by Biplab Goswami, Divyanidhi Sharma and Sneha Desai and directed by Kiran Rao. The movie stars Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Srivastav and Pratibha Ranta in the lead.