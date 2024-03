In this episode of Start Action Cut, Swathi, Princy and Padmakumar are discussing the English movie 'Poor Things' directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and written by Tony McNamara, based on the 1992 novel by Alasdair Gray. The movie stars Emma Stone in the lead and actors like Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Christopher Abbott, and Jerrod Carmichael in major supportive roles.