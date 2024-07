In this episode of Start Action Cut, Swathi and Padmakumar are decoding Raayan written and directed by Dhanush and starring Dhanush and an ensemble cast including S J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan.