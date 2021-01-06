Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
WED JAN 6, 2021 4:43 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
Podcast
News Brake Episode – 5: How safe are the COVID-19 vaccines?
Ajish Jimmy George
 
News Brake Published on: January 06, 2021

News Brake Episode – 5: How safe are the COVID-19 vaccines?

Ajish Jimmy George

In this era of breaking news flashing all over, at News Brake we want to take a pause and present the news to you from all angles. Hence, we apply brakes on the busy lane and take a look at how Covaxin and Covishield vaccines will be made available and its safety concerns.

Producer: Ajish Jimmy George

Edits: Alex Pappachan

NEWS BRAKE