On International Women's Day News Brake looks at injustice faced by several women under the Muslim inheritance law. In this episode, senior journalist George Poikayil dissects the problem for our audience. The episode also features Sheena Shukkur, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, who recently remarried her husband Advocate C Shukkur to circumvent the laws of inheritance under Shariat, and Rubiya Sainudheen, a single daughter who is set to lose 50 per cent of her father's property under the Shariat law.