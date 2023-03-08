Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Podcast
How women suffer gross injustice under Muslim inheritance law. Ft Sheena Shukkur | News Brake Ep 56
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
 
News Brake Published on: March 08, 2023

How women suffer gross injustice under Muslim inheritance law. Ft Sheena Shukkur | News Brake Ep 56

Haritha Sharly Benjamin

On International Women's Day News Brake looks at injustice faced by several women under the Muslim inheritance law. In this episode, senior journalist George Poikayil dissects the problem for our audience. The episode also features Sheena Shukkur, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, who recently remarried her husband Advocate C Shukkur to circumvent the laws of inheritance under Shariat, and Rubiya Sainudheen, a single daughter who is set to lose 50 per cent of her father's property under the Shariat law.

NEWS BRAKE