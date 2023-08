Reports of meek rainfall in Kerala, and unexpected surplus in other parts of India, comes amidst massive heatwaves that wrecked life in the Middle East. Kerala has reported a 37% deficient rainfall since June. Dr Sivananda Pai, scientist at the Environmental Monitoring and Research Centre, India Meteorological Department and Dr Sabin T P, scientist from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune join this episode discuss the rain pattern in the state.