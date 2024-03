Just a few days before the International Women's Day 2024, a 28-year-old Spanish woman biker was gang raped in India. When a US writer pointed out on social media that India is unsafe for women, the chief of the National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, accused him of defaming the country. How can we address the problem of women's safety in India, if we silence the few who speak openly about it? Anju S Kunjumon joins Deepa Soman on News Brake to discuss the matter.