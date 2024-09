Writer and columnist Lekshmy Rajeev joins the News Brake podcast for a conversation on Onam. She has authored the books Attukal Amma, Dusk Diary, Sabarimala and Women, and Shri Venkateshwara of Tirupati and co-authored Thiruvananthapuram: An Artist's Impression with Raghu Rai. Lekshmy is also the founder of the brand Ila herbal oil.