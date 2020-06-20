Let's Talk Podcast: Dr T V Sajeev explains Athirappilly hydel power project and biodiversity

In this episode of Onmanorama's weekly podcast 'Let's Talk', scientist Dr T V Sajeev, who works with the Kerala Forest Research Institute, explains what is Athirappilly hydro electric power project, how it will negatively impact the biodiversity, how the governments approved the project and history of mass protests against controversial projects and environmental consciousness of Keralites.

Background score: Veetraag

Edits: Alex Pappachan

Cover design: Ronnie Kuriakose

Producer/ presenter: T A Ameerudheen

