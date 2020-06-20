{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS
Podcast
PODCASTS
Categories
Let's Talk Podcast: Dr T V Sajeev explains Athirappilly hydel power project and biodiversity20:42
News

Let's Talk Podcast: Dr T V Sajeev explains Athirappilly hydel power project and biodiversity

By TA Ameerudheen June 20, 2020 16:38 IST
 

In this episode of Onmanorama's weekly podcast 'Let's Talk', scientist Dr T V Sajeev, who works with the Kerala Forest Research Institute, explains what is Athirappilly hydro electric power project, how it will negatively impact the biodiversity, how the governments approved the project and history of mass protests against controversial projects and environmental consciousness of Keralites.

Background score: Veetraag

Edits: Alex Pappachan

Cover design: Ronnie Kuriakose

Producer/ presenter: T A Ameerudheen

Listen to all Onmanorama podcasts here.

RELATED STORIES
Author
TA Ameerudheen
TA Ameerudheen
View More