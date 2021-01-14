Kerala Budget 2021: What to expect

Hello everyone, I am Ajish George and in this podcast we will be looking at what to expect from Kerala's budget on January 15.

As this is going to be the final budget of the CPM-led LDF government before facing the Assembly elections this year, one can easily expect a lot of welfare measures from the Finance Minister Thomas Isaac.

According to experts,Thomas Isaac is likely to increase the minimum support price of rice and coconut.

There is a possibility to increase the subsidy on rubber especially in the wake of the Kerala Congress faction led by Jose K Mani aligning with the LDF. Rubber farmers are the backbones of various Kerala Congress factions and the government hopes that increasing the subsidy will earn it the dividends in the next Assembly election.

The social security pension, which stands at 1,500 rupees now and is the highest in the country is also likely to be increased. Probably by Rs 100.

The kit supply, containing rice, sugar, oil and other essentials, launched by the government in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown is also expected to continue till April.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board, popularly known as KIIFB, has been financing the state's infrastructural schemes. However, it is unlikely that KIIFB, which is awaiting utilisation of funds already approved, will be burdened with more projects.

Isaac is also likely to end the one percent flood cess that was being collected to help with the recovery from the devastation caused by floods.

It is expected that the cess will be stopped from August 1, exactly two years after it was implemented.

Thanks to the Centre raising the fiscal deficit cap, Kerala's deficit of Rs 29,000 crore during the previous budget will definitely be overshot. However, the focus now will be on creating jobs and boosting growth, and the problems of deficit targets will be kept aside for the time being.