Key points from Kerala Budget 2021

Hello, this is Sruthi Menon and you are listening to Onmanorama’s special podcast on the Kerala Budget for the financial year 2021-22.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac presented the last budget of the current LDF government on Friday.

He proposed a slew of welfare schemes and other measures in the Budget. They are intended to infuse new life into the state's economy reeling under the ill-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister stated Kerala has suffered a revenue loss of Rs 1.56 lakh crore due to the pandemic and the lockdown in its wake. These were preceded by the financial troubles posed by the natural calamities in the previous years.

The 2021 Budget holds significance as the Assembly Election is around the corner. It offers the government one last chance to highlight its plans, achievements and developmental activities after an eventful four-and-a-half-years in power.

This is the sixth budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and Isaac has so far presented 12 budgets.

While the Minister announced a series of measures, let’s have a look at what the budget has in store for the state. Here are the key points from this year’s Budget.

Starting with unemployment, Kerala has reported significant job losses in the wake of the pandemic. To address this issue, the minister has promised eight lakh jobs to be created in the year 2021-22.

Other highlights include, 50 lakh families will get extra 10kg rice at Rs 15 per kg, Rs 3,000 pension will be allotted for NRKs who are back home, all welfare pensions will be hiked to Rs 1,600, local self-governments are to get Rs 10,000 crore in 2021-22, rubber procurement price will be hiked to Rs 170, Rs 20 crore will be allotted to support work-near home initiatives and under the 'Karunya At Home' project medicines would be delivered at the homes of senior citizens.

Significantly, laptops will be provided to all poor families at half the price as work and learn from home have become the new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

