HOME
NEWS
KERALA
SPORTS
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFESTYLE
CAREER & CAMPUS
FOOD
TRAVEL
PODCASTS
VIDEOS
INFOGRAPHICS
TOPICS
ISL 2020-21
HOME
NEWS
KERALA
SPORTS
ENTERTAINMENT
LIFESTYLE
CAREER & CAMPUS
FOOD
TRAVEL
PODCASTS
VIDEOS
INFOGRAPHICS
TOPICS
ISL 2020-21
Home
Podcast
News
News
Published on: February 02, 2021
Does the Union Budget take into account requirements of the National Education Policy?
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
Embed Code
×
Embed
Share
Onmanorama discusses NEP and budgetary allocation to education with economic expert Benston John
Read More
Read the Transcript
×
6v77u48d3n6vev7ia7ooh1hov 2mlelar9ird764hrkm6g3p3kb1