What are the restrictions under 'triple lockdown' in Kerala?

What is a triple lockdown?

How does it help to curb coronavirus infection?

Why do we need triple lockdown?

When will it end?

Hi, I am Ramesh and I'm here to give you a basic idea of Triple Lockdown.



Triple Lockdown was first introduced in Kerala's Kasaragod district in 2020.



It was imposed when the northern district reported a sudden surge in COVID cases.

It is a targeted strategy to contain the spread of the disease.



It involves three steps.



Lock One



The first step is to lock the designated area to ensure no one is entering or exiting the place.



All minor roads will be closed.



And the police will restrict vehicular movement on major roads like national and state highways.



Relaxations will be applicable only for essential services.



Police will take stringent action against those who roam around flouting the rules.



The authorities can even seize vehicles if they find the purpose of travelling non-essential.





Lock Two



The areas under triple lockdown will be divided into zones.



No one will be allowed to enter or exit these zones.



Zones with a high number of COVID cases will be put under severe measures.



In these zones, people are allowed to leave home only when they need medical care.



Police and ward-level committees will coordinate the distribution of essentials in these zones.



In case you need something, you must contact them before proceeding on your own.



Police will deploy drones and geofencing facilities for surveillance in these zones.



Lock Three



The third step is to lockdown residences of infected persons.



This is to ensure patients and their immediate contacts stay inside their homes.



This is crucial for curbing community spread.



One police officer will monitor ten houses and visit the quarantined houses thrice a day.



Flying squads will be on duty around the clock and bike patrols will monitor 25 residences in a locality.



Triple Lockdown is the last weapon in the strategy to win the COVID war.



So, if you're in a triple lockdown area, you are fighting the biggest battle.



The sooner you win this, the sooner we'll be free.