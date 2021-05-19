Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Podcast
What are the restrictions under 'triple lockdown' in Kerala?
Ramesh Chandran KP
 
News Published on: May 19, 2021

What are the restrictions under 'triple lockdown' in Kerala?

Ramesh Chandran KP

Four districts of Kerala, which are witnessing a severe Covid spread, were placed under a highly restrictive ‘triple lockdown’ .