Daily News Dose: SilverLine protest rages in Kerala | Mar 19, 2022

1) Protests against the Pinarayi government's ambitious semi high speed rail project, SilverLine, continued on Saturday as people confronted officials who tried to install survey poles in their properties ahead of land acquisition.

Tirur in Malappuram witnessed high drama as local people agitated against the installation of survey poles in Vengaloor village. The number of police personnel being assigned to officials for the purpose has been increased in the wake of surging protests. In Ernakulam, Congress activists uprooted a survey pole and threw it into a nearby canal. District Congress Committee President Mohammed Shiyas and Piravom MLA Anoop Jacob led the protest. Meanwhile, Opposition leader, V D Satheeshan, reiterated that the UDF will go ahead with its protest and that women and children will be at the forefront of the agitation.







2) President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, on Saturday, called for meaningful talks with Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine, warning it would take “several generations” for Moscow to recover from battlefield losses if does not reverse course. Since launching an assault on February 24, Russian troops facing tough resistance have largely stalled their advance, even as they encroach on the capital Kyiv. Western officials say that Russia has taken heavy losses with signs of flagging morale among its troops, a trend Zelenskiy alluded to in a video message in which he urged renewed negotiations to end the war.

3) The Comptroller and Auditor General, in its report, has exposed the Kerala Government's claim that it resorted to borrowings in order to implement developmental projects. As per the report, the LDF government has not utilised even half the amount borrowed for development during its previous term. As many as 354 projects, which were to be completed before March 31, 2021, are still in limbo, of which 74 are yet to be operational even after five years, stated the report. The revenue deficit has exceeded the limit of 3% and touched Rs25,829 crore. Moreover, the state government has sought a Rs2,000 crore loan from the RBI, which is to be repaid in 12 years. The loan has been sought to clear treasury bills and distribute welfare pensions.



4) Even as the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd has launched efforts to rectify a major manufacturing defect identified in a pillar located at Pathadipalam, it has mysteriously refrained from ordering an investigation by an independent agency. At the Pathadipalam pillar, the rock is a mere 10 metres below the ground. Incidentally, piling was done to depths of 40 and 50 metres along the MG Road stretch of Kochi Metro. This makes the deficiency at Pathadipalam a case of very serious negligence, said experts. The DMRC and L&T were in charge of construction.







5) Australia made light work of the highest chase in Women's ODI World Cup history to beat an erring India by six wickets and seal their semifinal berth here on Saturday. Half-centuries from skipper Mithali Raj (68 off 96 balls), Yastika Bhatia (59 off 83) and Harmanpreet Kaur (57 not out off 47) steered India to 277 for seven. Openers Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes got Australia off to a flier with a 121-run stand before skipper Lanning, who fell three runs short of a century, took the team on the cusp of victory. The path to the semifinals has become tougher for India after their third loss in five games. The 2017 edition runners-up play their remaining games against South Africa and Bangladesh.





6) India on Saturday logged 2,075 new cases, pushing the overall tally to 4,30,06,080, while the active cases dipped to 27,802.

The death toll climbed to 5,16,352 with 71 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.56%, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent.

