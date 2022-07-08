Daily News Dose: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead | July 8, 2022

Hello, this is your daily dose of news from Onmanorama. I'm your host, Vishnu, and these are the major news stories of the day:

1. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot dead

2. Alt News co-founder Zubair granted interim bail for 5 days by Supreme Court

3. Uddhav Thackeray faction challenges Eknath Shinde's appointment as Maharashtra CM in Supreme Court

4. Centre to hold talks with Kerala on Eco-Sensitive Zones on Monday

5. Actor Sreejith Ravi moves HC after denied bail in POCSO case

Let's get into the details:

1. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and one of his nation's most divisive figures, was shot dead during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital but officials confirmed he was not breathing and his heart had stopped soon after the firing.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack that shocked many in Japan, which is one of the world's safest nations and has some of the strictest gun control laws.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida termed the shooting dastardly and barbaric, before rushing back to Tokyo from campaign events.

As per the video footage released by NHK public broadcaster, Abe can be seen giving a speech outside of a train station in the western city of Nara, dressed in a navy blue suit, raising his fist, when a gunshot is heard. Footage then shows Abe collapsing on the street, with security guards running towards him.

The security guards immediately leapt on top of a man in a gray shirt, who held a double-barrelled weapon that appeared to be a handmade gun.

Later identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, NHK reported that the suspect served in the Maritime Self-Defense Force for three years in the 2000s.

Opposition leaders condemned the attack as a challenge to Japan's democracy.

Abe won six national elections and built a rock-solid grip on power, bolstering Japan's defense role and capability and its security alliance with the US. He also stepped up patriotic education at schools and raised Japan's international profile.

His ultra-nationalism riled the Koreas and China, and his push to create what he saw as a more normal defense posture angered many Japanese. Abe failed to achieve his cherished goal of formally rewriting the US-drafted pacifist constitution because of poor public support.

World leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressed shock at the sudden demise of 67-year-old Shinzo Abe.

2. The Supreme Court on Friday granted five-day interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with an FIR lodged against him in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.

The top court also restrained Zubair from posting anything on Twitter with regard to the case, and asked him not to leave the jurisdiction of Delhi court.

The bench hearing the plea clarified that its interim bail order is with respect to the FIR lodged in Sitapur and has nothing to do with a case registered against him in Delhi. It also said the bail did not mean it was staying the investigation in the case registered at Sitapur and that police can seize laptop and other electronic gadgets, if required.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, said Zubair will remain in custody as per the order of the Delhi court.

An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under IPC section 295A, which amounts to deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings, and section 67 of the IT Act based on a complaint by Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.

3. The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11 a fresh plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena challenging the appointment of Eknath Shinde as chief minister of Maharashtra.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said it will be listed before an appropriate bench on July 11.

Shiv Sena leader Subhash Desai has challenged the Governor's June 30 decision to invite a coalition of the Shinde faction and the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.

The Thackeray-led faction has also challenged the validity of assembly proceedings held on July 3 and July 4 in which a new speaker of the House was elected and subsequent proceedings of floor test in which the Shinde-led coalition had proved its majority.

Earlier also several petitions were filed by the Thackeray-headed faction on various issues related to the Maharashtra political crisis, which are coming up for hearing on July 11.

Rebellion by a section of Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, had resulted in the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

4. Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, in an interview given to Malayala Manorama, said efforts are on to implement the Supreme Court order on eco-sensitive zones without affecting the environment and hampering development. He also said Kerala's concerns would be considered before fixing the buffer zones around wildlife sanctuaries and national parks. The deadline for the draft notification declaring ecologically sensitive areas in the Western Ghats has been extended for one more year. The notification was to be finalised by June 30. The Centre would discuss the ecologically sensitive areas draft notification with the chief secretary of Kerala and other officials on Monday. Talks would be held with other States, including Tamil Nadu, as well, Yadav confirmed. Interestingly, the minister said the Centre had not received any letter from the chief minister of Kerala recently on the issue.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution to demand the Centre to exclude human habitats, farmlands and public institutions located in the close vicinity of wildlife sanctuaries and national parks from eco-sensitive zones. The resolution was passed considering the common interest of the State. The Assembly in its resolution urged the Union government to frame new laws, if necessary, to exclude human habitats from buffer zones.



5. Actor Sreejith Ravi, arrested in a POCSO case, moved the Kerala High Court on Friday seeking a bail after the Additional District Sessions Court turned down his previous application.

Once again, Ravi's lawyers have cited his behavioural disorder as his defence, one for which, the lawyers claim, he is undergoing psychotherapy. The Sessions Court was unmoved by this defence when it was presented before it on Thursday. The Police had also informed the court that it was not Ravi's first crime of this nature.

The POCSO case that Ravi is charged with is likely to attract a jail term of up to 3 years. He is currently in remand custody for 14 days.

Ravi was arrested by Thrissur West Police for allegedly flashing at two children aged 9 and 14 near S N Park in Ayyanthole on July 4.

The case was registered based on a complaint of their parents that an unidentified person, who came in a black car, had behaved indecently towards the two minors in a nearby park. The Police nabbed Ravi after inspecting the CCTV visuals of the area.

A similar case was registered against the actor in 2016 as well.

That brings us to the end of this episode.