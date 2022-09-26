Daily News Dose: Actor Sreenath Bhasi arrested for misbehaving with anchor during interview | Sept 26, 2022

Hello, this is your daily dose of news from Onmanorama. I'm your host, Deepa Soman, and these are the major news stories of the day:

1. Actor Sreenath Bhasi has been arrested by Maradu police in connection with the case where he allegedly hurled cusswords at a female anchor of an entertainment portal during the promotion of his recently released film 'Chattambi.'

He was arrested after being summoned by the police for inquiry.

Though he was asked to appear before the police on Monday morning, he had requested to postpone it to the end of the day. The police have asked to submit a video clip of the interview to ascertain what pushed Bhasi to act the way he did.

Another clip of an interview the actor gave to a radio station, in which Bhasi can be seen hurling abuses at the anchor without any provocation, had also gone viral on social media. Police have availed this clip as well and would be interrogating him in the context of both these incidents.

2. The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal in the POCSO case filed against him last year.

The court rejected the plea saying the charges against Monson were serious in nature. The case was filed against him by his former maid, who accused Monson of sexually exploiting her daughter. It is being alleged that the girl was abused by Monson after giving her a promise that he would take care of her education. The complainant had said that her daughter was sexually harassed at the age of 17. According to the victim, she remained silent for a long time out of fear. In November last year, the doctor who examined the complainant had approached the Kerala High Court seeking security from Monson and his aides in the police force.

3. Paucity of funds may scupper the popular noon meal scheme in schools across Kerala. Even as the prices of vegetables and groceries shoot up, there has been no increase in the funds allotted for buying them. The schools are being allotted the same rate that was fixed in 2016.

The Education Department promised to revise the rates after Onam soon after teachers’ associations affiliated with the opposition parties launched protests. However, new rates are yet to be announced reportedly owing to strong objection from the Finance department.

As of now, the students from classes one through eight are being given free noon meals at State-run schools. It is also being hinted that the Government may implement the Khader Committee report which recommends including students until Higher Secondary classes under the free noon meal scheme. The funds allotted for one day’s noon meal at present is Rs 8 each for up to 150 students: Rs 7 for each additional child if there are student beneficiaries are more than 150 but not beyond 500. If more than 500 are to be given mid-day meals, the schools would be allotted Rs 6 each for additional students.

4. The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited has not provided technical documents and other details of the SilverLine project despite seeking the same multiple times, the Railway Board submitted before the Kerala High Court.

Deputy Solicitor General S. Manu filed the additional statement in response to a court directive on a petition by Kottayam native Murali Krishnan and others questioning the survey procedures. The court had asked the Railway Board to clarify whether there was any change of stance on the part of the Railway Ministry concerning the Detailed Project Report of the flagship project. The Railway Board submitted that K-Rail Corporation has not so far provided any of the DPR details, including the alignment plan and the private and railway land needed for the project implementation.

5. Russian officials say that a gunman has opened fire at a school in central Russia, killing at least 13 people and injuring 21.

Victims include seven children at the school of about 1,000 pupils in the city of Eee-shav-sk

The gunman killed himself at the scene. He was reportedly a former pupil of the school.

Russian media have posted videos which appear to show panic inside the building where the shooting took place.

Seven children and six adults were killed, including two security guards and two teachers, according to Russian officials. Staff and pupils have been evacuated from the school buildings.

As per reports, the attacker - named Artem Kazan-t-sev- had been armed with two pistols.

