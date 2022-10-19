Daily News Dose: Kharge beats Tharoor to become new Congress chief | Oct 19, 2022

Hello, this is your daily dose of news from Onmanorama. I'm your host, Susan Joe Philip, and these are the major news stories of the day:

1) Kharge beats Tharoor to become new Congress chief

2) Sriram, Wafa spared of 'culpable homicide charge' over journalist's death

3)Release Manichan, waive off Rs 30.45 lakh fine, says SC to Kerala

4) Delhi woman gang-raped over property dispute in Ghaziabad

5) T20 World Cup: Campher blitz keeps Irish hopes alive

1) Veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge has emerged victorious in the face-off with Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor in the Congress Presidential elections, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history.

Kharge got 7,897 votes, while Shashi Tharoor secured 1,072 and 416 were invalid. In total, 9,385 votes were polled in the election. Karti Chidambaram, a counting agent for Tharoor, declared after the counting process was over that Kharge had won the polls and the Kerala MP had got 1,072 votes.

Of the total 9,915 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates who formed the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot, 9,385 cast their ballot at PCC offices and the AICC headquarters on Monday.

2) A court on Wednesday spared Kerala bureaucrat Sriram Venkitaraman and his associate Wafa Firoz of culpable homicide charge over the 2019 death of journalist KM Basheer in a midnight road accident in the heart of Kerala capital. The Additional District Sessions Court removed Section 304 (2) from the chargesheet, but retained Section 304 (A) pertaining to causing death by negligence while considering the discharge petitions of the two accused. The duo, Sriram and Wafa, will also be tried under Sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 184 (dangerous driving), 185 and 188 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Sriram and Wafa are the first and second accused in the case.

Further proceedings in the case has been shifted to the Judicial Magistrate Court-1 after the omission of Section 304 (2). The case will be considered again on November 20.

3)The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Kerala government to release Chandran, alias Manichan, the seventh accused in the Kalluvathukkal Hooch Tragedy case, without collecting Rs 30.45 lakh fine. Though he was sentenced to prison for a life term and 43 years, his term was shortened as part of the remission programme of the State. But Manichan's release became difficult after the Kollam sessions court held that Manichan still has to pay a fine of Rs 30.45 lakh in order to be released from jail. Mobilising the large amount proved an obstacle for Manichan and his family members considering their dire financial circumstances.

Following this, Manichan's wife filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking his release.

4) A 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men who were having a dispute against her over a property in Ghaziabad, police said on Wednesday.

Four of the accused have been arrested, they said.

According to authorities at the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, the woman's condition is stable and no internal injury has been found yet.Sources at the hospital, however, said there were signs of sexual assault and a "foreign object" was found in her body.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had issued a notice to Ghaziabad police in connection with the case, with the panel chief Swati Maliwal saying the attack reminded her of the Nirbhaya case. The woman, a resident of Delhi, was found "wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part," the DCW had claimed.

5) Ireland's Curtis Campher and George Dockrell combined in an unbroken 119-run stand to take their side to an unlikely six-wicket win over Scotland in the T20 World Cup in Hobart and keep them in the hunt to qualify for the Super 12 phase.

The Irish looked headed for a second straight defeat in Group B, when they were reduced to 61/4 in the 10th over chasing a daunting 177-run target to stay alive in the tournament, before Campher and Dockrell came together at the crease.

Campher, who also picked up two wickets for nine runs with the ball, smashed an unbeaten 72 off 32 balls while Dockrell stayed for 39 not out as Ireland turned the match on its head to bring up victory with an over to spare.

That brings us to the end of this episode. Follow onmanorama.com for detailed updates on the latest news, and be sure to come back tomorrow. As always, thanks for listening to Daily News Dose.