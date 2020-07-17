We only make money from England and India series: Holder
The West Indies captain hopes England will reciprocate his team's visit during the COVID-19 pandemic and tour the...
Broad reached the milestone of 500 wickets when he snared Kraigg Brathwaite on the final day of the third Test...
West Indies were bowled out for 129 in the second session on the final day of the third and final Test as England...
Broad became the seventh bowler -- and second Englishman after teammate James Anderson -- to attain the milestone,...
The ICC on Monday launched the ODI Super League, which will determine qualification for the men's World Cup in 2023....
The tournament, forced out of the country due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic, will be held in the UAE from September...
Britain’s Met Office predicted a cloudy day for Manchester on Tuesday with a 50 per cent chance of rain in the...
England had the West Indies reeling at 10 for two wickets after setting them an imposing target of 399 runs to win...
Teammate Mayank Agarwal quizzed Kohli in a rapid-fire round and the Indian captain gave answers in his own inimitable...
The former Sri Lankan captain has thrown his weight behind the Board of Control for Cricket in India president to...
Broad smashed 62 off 45 balls to help the hosts to score 369 in their first innings at Old Trafford and then...
While most of the franchises feel that gate money shouldn't be a concern, one or two franchises have on and off...
West Indies had kept a tight rein on their hosts through the first two sessions at Old Trafford but leaked runs after...
The England and Australian players will be engaged in a series in the UK till September 15.
The BCCI has joined the franchises in making logistical plans for the 13th edition of the league to be played in the...
Smith recently also took to social media to share a photo where he was seen taking an ice bath after a long time.
Kumble resigned from the high-profile role in 2017 after his relationship with skipper Virat Kohli became...
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice L Nageswara Rao.
IMG Reliance player management roster includes Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Shreyas...
The fast bowler has passed on details of the abuse to the English Cricket Board and is seeking to have action taken.
Recalling the controversial decision, Harper said he still thinks about that dismissal even after 20 years and stands...
'We are yet to finalise when it will begin, maybe sometime in September,' said IPL governing council chairman Brijesh...
The 29-year-old became the first England player to reach the top spot since Andrew Flintoff in May, 2006.
CA interim Chief Executive Nick Hockley suggested there was little prospect of India's players having a shorter...
England had declared their second innings at 129-3 in the first session after all-rounder Ben Stokes smashed 78 off...
This year's Twenty20 World Cup, which was scheduled to begin in Australia on Oct. 18, has been postponed because of...
England finished on 37/2 at stumps with a 219-run lead against the West Indies on day four of the second Test in...
The former captain said initially he liked doing commentary, but later found 'a little disconnect' from the game.
A BCCI functionary said that the former Indian stumper's role has been under the scanner ever since the current...
Better weather is forecast for Sunday’s fourth day.
Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta is Known for his numerous 'conflict of interest' mails...
Asked about the travel plan, an official of a franchise said that chartered planes are the most viable options as...
'Special practice with a special bowler today !!! Father Rebeiro, proper left arm orthodox,' wrote Sanju.
Sam Curran trapped West Indies opener John Campbell lbw for 12 in a tricky session before stumps to leave the...
A BCCI official said that the turn of events was surprising, but a final decision will be made only after going...
Asked about the fate of the Indian Premier League, the official said that an official announcement can only be made...
The ECB did not state the nature of the violation but media reports said the Barbados-born 25-year-old exited the...
Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes ground out patient half-centuries as England battled to 207/3 at stumps on day one of the...
The ECB did not specify the nature of the breach but said the West Indies team were satisfied with the measures taken.
Due to the continuing rise in COVID-19 cases, Ganguly was handling all his BCCI work from an office near his...
The lanky speedster said his side has been as competitive a Test side as any despite the numbers not stacking up in...
The Indian Test vice-captain took to Facebook to share a cute picture of his daughter Aarya adorning his trophy...
Pant has referred to veteran stumper Dhoni as his favourite batting partner.
The former Bangladesh captain's wife Sumona Haque still remains positive and is under treatment.
Twelve months ago on this day, England had claimed the 50 over World Cup title after beating New Zealand by virtue of...
Johri's resignation was accepted last Thursday and a board official in the know of developments had said that the...