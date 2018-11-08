'Keep it light guys,' says Kohli after 'leave India' comment

New Delhi: Having faced the wrath of social media users for a couple of days after publicly lashing out at a fan, India skipper Virat Kohli tried to tone down the issue somewhat on Thursday, saying he is "all for freedom of choice".

"I guess trolling isn't for me guys, I'll stick to getting trolled! I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I'm all for freedom of choice. Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all," Kohli said in a message on his official Twitter handle.

Earlier, the India skipper was trolled on social media after he asked a fan to leave the country if he did not like to watch Indian cricketers in action.

Kohli, who launched the 'Virat Kohli Official App' on his 30th birthday on Monday, faced the backlash after his reaction to a fan, who confessed his preference for English and Australian cricketers over Kohli's blue brigade.

I spoke about how "these Indians" was mentioned in the comment and that's all. I’m all for freedom of choice. 🙏 Keep it light guys and enjoy the festive season. Love and peace to all. ✌😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 8, 2018

"He (Virat) is an overrated batsman. Nothing seems special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians," the fan wrote.

Kohli admitted that he was not personally affected by the criticism but pointed out that if someone does not like Indian players while living in India then they should not be living in the country.

"I don't think you should live in India. Go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me. I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right," Kohli replied.

The right-hander, who struck three consecutive centuries in the just-concluded five-match ODI rubber against the West Indies, has surpassed batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the quickest to reach 10,000 ODI runs.